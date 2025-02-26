Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has announced a major shift in the newspaper’s opinion section, stating that it will now focus on defending “two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” Bezos shared the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, emphasising that viewpoints opposing these principles would be left for others to publish.

“There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job,” Jeff Bezos wrote.

David Shipley steps down as Opinion Editor The announcement also revealed that Washington Post Opinion Editor David Shipley would be leaving his role. Bezos noted that he had offered Shipley the opportunity to lead this new editorial direction but made it clear that if his response wasn’t an enthusiastic “hell yes,” it should be a firm “no.”

“After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision,” Bezos stated.

Seeking a new editorial leader With Shipley’s departure, Bezos confirmed that the newspaper would be searching for a new Opinion Editor to oversee the transition. The billionaire expressed confidence in the new editorial approach, arguing that perspectives favoring free markets and personal liberties are underrepresented in current news discourse.

“I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void,” Bezos wrote.