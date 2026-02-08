Washington Post publisher Will Lewis resigns after big layoffs at paper, writes note to staff: ‘Now is the right time'

Will Lewis announced on Saturday that he’s stepping down as the publisher of The Washington Post. The announcement came three days after the newspaper said that it was laying off one-third of its staff.

Lewis sent an email to the Post’s staff, saying that “difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post.”

In a message to staff that was shared online by the newspaper's White House bureau chief, Matt Viser, Will Lewis thanked the newspaper’s billionaire owner Jeff Bezos and said, "…now is the right time for me to step aside.

Will's message to staff — full text Will wrote, “All - after two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside. I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner.”

“During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day,” the note read.

Who's The Post's incharge now? The Post’s chief financial officer, Jeff D’Onofrio, was named acting publisher and CEO. He joined the newspaper only last June, news agency Associated Press reported.

The British-born Will Lewis was a former top executive at The Wall Street Journal before taking over at The Post in January 2024.

His tenure has been rocky from the start, marked by layoffs and a failed reorganisation plan that led to the departure of former top editor Sally Buzbee.

The Post also lost tens of thousand of subscribers following Bezos’ order late in the presidential campaign, pulling back an expected endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, and subsequent changes to turn the editorial pages in a more conservative direction.

While anticipated, this past week’s layoffs were deeper than anticipated, resulting in the shutting down of the Post’s renowned sports section, sharp cutbacks in foreign and metro coverage, and the laying off of its photographic staff.