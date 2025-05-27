WATCH | Billie Eilish wins Artist of the Year at 2025 American Music Awards: ‘I feel speechless’

Pop singer Billie Eilish is the Artist of the Year! Billie won the top honour at the 2025 American Music Awards, a red-carpet ceremony that awards trophies based on fan votes.

The “Birds of a Feather” singer claimed the prize over other nominees, including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen and Zack Bryan.

“This is so crazy. I feel speechless,” Eilish said in a video from Europe, where she is on tour. “I wish I could be there tonight.”

Check out her AMA award acceptance speech:

Check out the others who won big at the AMAs: "That's So True" singer Gracie Abrams, winner of new artist of the year, also sent a recorded video from a location on tour to accept her honour. She thanked her fans, whom she said "I have been lucky enough to learn from."

"They have reminded me of the light that exists out there," Abrams said.

SZA took home AMA accolades for female R&B artist and for R&B song for "Saturn." Becky G was named the favourite female Latin artist.

2025 American Music Awards The festivities opened with host Jennifer Lopez singing and dancing to a six-minute medley of 23 hits by the nominees. The songs included Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em."

“I had to kick things off by turning it up to the biggest songs of the year and dancing my heart out for all of you, but tonight, the spotlight belongs to you, because this is the world’s largest fan-voted award show where you decide the winners,” she said after her medley.

Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Reneé Rapp, and Lainey Wilson also performed at the American Music Awards, offering a diverse blend of genres and styles.

Pop star Janet Jackson was honoured with the Icon Award and delivered a performance, while Rod Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award and also took the stage.