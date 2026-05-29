Watch: Blue Origin rocket explodes during ground test; 'we'll rebuild,' says Jeff Bezos

A Blue Origin rocket erupted in a massive explosion during a ground test at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, creating a dramatic fireball that was captured on video and widely shared across social media.

The rocket involved in the incident was a New Glenn launch vehicle belonging to Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin. The vehicle was undergoing an engine "hotfire test" on Thursday ahead of a planned future mission to deploy 48 Amazon Leo broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit.

While no launch date had been announced for the mission, the explosion represents a significant setback for one of Blue Origin's most important rocket programmes.

What Happened During The Test? According to Blue Origin, the 320-foot New Glenn rocket was on the launch pad when an anomaly occurred during testing.

"We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test," Blue Origin said in a post on X. "All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more."

A company spokesperson referred reporters to the social media statement when asked for additional details about the incident.

Videos circulating online showed a sudden explosion followed by intense flames engulfing the rocket. Footage from the aftermath appeared to show a yellow haze hanging in the sky amid thick clouds of smoke over the launch site.

At the time of writing, Blue Origin had not released details regarding the cause of the explosion.

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Jeff Bezos Responds Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and Amazon, acknowledged the setback shortly after the incident.

In a post on X, Bezos said, "it's too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it."

He added, "Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it."

The comments reflected confidence that the company would continue development of the New Glenn programme despite the failure.

NASA Calls For Investigation The explosion also drew a response from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, who highlighted the challenges associated with developing large launch vehicles.

"Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult," Isaacman said in a post on X.

"We will work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets," he added. “We will provide information on any impacts to the Artemis and Moon Base programs as it becomes available.”

NASA has been working with multiple commercial partners as part of its long-term plans to return astronauts to the Moon.

Why The Rocket Matters The rocket involved in the explosion was Blue Origin's fourth New Glenn vehicle and was expected to play a key role in future missions, including transporting the company's lunar lander into orbit.

New Glenn is central to Blue Origin's ambitions in the commercial launch market and its efforts to support NASA's Artemis programme.

Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX are among the companies competing to provide lunar landing systems for future NASA missions.

The Artemis III mission, currently targeted for 2027, is expected to serve as a major test of lunar landing technologies before Artemis IV, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon's surface.

According to NASA, the selected lunar lander would rendezvous with astronauts in lunar orbit before transporting them to the Moon and later returning them to their spacecraft for the journey back to Earth.

Elon Musk Reacts SpaceX founder Elon Musk, whose own rockets have experienced multiple test failures and explosions over the years, also reacted to the incident.

Responding to a video of the explosion on X, Musk wrote: "Most unfortunate."

He added a brief assessment familiar to many in the space industry: "Rockets are hard."

Blue Origin's Recent Missions Blue Origin has previously launched three New Glenn rockets from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket's most recent flight took place on April 19, when it launched broadband satellites for cellular broadband provider AST SpaceMobile. Although the satellites were reportedly delivered to the wrong orbit, Blue Origin successfully recovered the first-stage booster, marking another milestone for the programme.

The company had not officially announced its next launch date. However, according to a Federal Aviation Administration operations advisory, New Glenn had been considered for a potential launch as early as June 4.

Founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000, Blue Origin is headquartered in Washington state and is best known for its New Shepard spacecraft, which has carried private passengers on suborbital flights from West Texas.

Those missions, including flights featuring celebrities such as Katy Perry and William Shatner, have been paused while the company focuses on its lunar exploration and heavy-launch ambitions.