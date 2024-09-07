WATCH: Boeing’s Starliner on its way back to Earth without NASA’s Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Starliner left the International Space Station (ISS) around 3:30 am on Saturday. It's now headed back to Earth without its crew and NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated7 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
In this image from video provided by NASA, Boeing Starliner capsule undocks as it pulls away from the International Space Station on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
In this image from video provided by NASA, Boeing Starliner capsule undocks as it pulls away from the International Space Station on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.(AP)

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft began its return journey to Earth in the wee hours of Saturday, September 7. It departed the International Space Station (ISS) around 3:30 am on Saturday. The capsule is now headed back to Earth without its crew and NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

A video shared by NASA showed Starliner exiting the space station. "Starliner has exited the approach ellipsoid for space station as it continues its return to Earth." 

Starliner is expected to land at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico just after 12 am ET, or 9:30 am IST, on September 7.

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsWATCH: Boeing’s Starliner on its way back to Earth without NASA’s Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

