Starliner left the International Space Station (ISS) around 3:30 am on Saturday. It's now headed back to Earth without its crew and NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft began its return journey to Earth in the wee hours of Saturday, September 7. It departed the International Space Station (ISS) around 3:30 am on Saturday. The capsule is now headed back to Earth without its crew and NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video shared by NASA showed Starliner exiting the space station. "Starliner has exited the approach ellipsoid for space station as it continues its return to Earth."