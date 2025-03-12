A controversy has erupted in the US Congress after a transgender Representative was addressed as a man during a hearing.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Republican Representative Keith Self, Chair of a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee, referred to Democrat Sarah McBride—the first transgender person elected to Congress from Delaware—as “mister”.

Self, who chairs the subcommittee on Europe, introduced McBride as “the congressman from Delaware” during a hearing on arms control and US assistance to Europe.

In response, McBride called Self “Madam Chair”.

The video of the exchange has since gone viral on social media, amassing more than 7.5 million views on X.

Bill Keating, a Democratic Representative from Massachusetts, challenged Self’s remarks, demanding clarification. “Mr Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?” Keating asked.

Self responded, “Yes, we have set the standard on the floor of the House, and I'm simply...”

Keating interrupted: “What is that standard, Mr Chairman? Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America, please?”

Self replied, “I will.”

After again addressing the Delaware Representative as “Mr McBride”, Keating grew visibly frustrated. “Mr Chairman, you are out of order. Mr Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I have come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

Self attempted to move on, saying, “We will continue this…”

Keating then raised his voice, saying, “You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.”

At that point, Self abruptly ended the hearing, announcing, “This hearing is adjourned.”

In a statement to Politico, McBride said she had come prepared to discuss policy, not political disputes.

“I was prepared to move forward with my questions for the subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and US support for democratic allies in Europe,” she said.