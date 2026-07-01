WATCH: Couple scales Empire State Building antenna, stages daring proposal 1,454 feet above New York City

A couple scaled the 1,454-foot antenna atop New York City's iconic Empire State Building on Wednesday, unfurled a peace banner and appeared to stage a proposal before descending, prompting a police response and an ongoing investigation.

The pair, dressed in dark clothing, were seen near the top of the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper holding a large banner that read: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, the woman appeared to be wearing a black cat mask as the two dangled from the antenna, at times hanging on with only one hand, drawing the attention of onlookers below.

Apparent proposal atop skyscraper After remaining near the top of the spire for about 30 minutes, the pair climbed down toward the observation platform, which appeared to have been evacuated.

Advertisement

Upon reaching a platform near the base of the antenna, the man appeared to kneel and present the woman with an item believed to be an engagement ring. The two then embraced and kissed.

Authorities respond New York City police officers and Empire State Building security personnel responded to the scene, while helicopters were seen circling the building and filming the incident.

It was not immediately clear how the couple gained access to or climbed the antenna.

Authorities have not identified the individuals involved or disclosed their motive. Officials also have not commented on whether any charges will be filed.

The investigation into the high-rise stunt is ongoing.