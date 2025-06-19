WATCH | Donald Trump leaves Juventus soccer team speechless with his ‘transphobic’ question: ‘Could a woman...?’

US President Donald Trump left the popular Italian soccer club Juventus FC in disbelief and speechless with his “transphobic” question on whether a biological woman could play in men's teams.

Trump was hosting the team at the White House on Wednesday, as the team is in the US for the Club World Cup.

As the players stood behind his desk in the Oval Office, Trump asked them if women could make their team.

“Could a woman make your team, fellas?” he asked.

The players all exchanged glances, but none gave an answer.

WATCH Trump ask ‘transphobic’ question

The US President didn't end his pursuit for an answer there. He posed the same question to the team's general manager, Damien Comolli, who calmly replied with, “We have a very good women’s team.”

But Trump kept pressing the question, “But they should be playing with women?” waiting for him to take

Comolli did not reply.

‘Very diplomatic’: Trump Unimpressed by Juventus' response to his, Trump mocked, saying, “See, they're very diplomatic.”

Here's how the Internet reacted: Netizens wondered how the question was relevant to the soccer team's visit, and lauded them for “responding with great dignity”.

“Kudos to Juventus @juventusfc and @DamienJComolli for responding with great dignity. 'We have a very good women's team',” a social media user said.

“He’s so awful, but the players and coaches handled it well,” said another user.

Another added: “Crazy when a soccer team is more diplomatic than the President of the United States.”

“The focus should be on sports,” a user shared.

“Trans people live rent free in this man’s head,” quipped a user.

'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports' Donald Trump has made restricting transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports a central focus of his second-term agenda.

On February 5, he signed the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order, following a 2024 campaign that emphasised the issue. The order led the NCAA to revise its gender eligibility policy, limiting participation in women’s sports to biological females.