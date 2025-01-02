Tesla Cybertruck explosion: Charred fireworks, gas cannisters and camping fuel were found in the bed of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Police reportedly released a series of photographs from inside the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The pictures revealed an arsenal of makeshift explosives.

The driver of the Elon Musk-owned Tesla Cybertruck, who has not yet been formally identified, died in the explosion and seven members of the public were injured.

Charred fireworks, gas cannisters and camping fuel were found in the bed of the truck when authorities were finally able to put out the fire, Daily Mail reported. "Fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel were in the bed of the car, and were likely connected to a detonation system," the report added.

Officials are still exploring how the explosives were detonated, but sources with knowledge of the investigation have expressed that it was likely controlled by the driver.

Tesla owner Elon Musk earlier “confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself."

The incident happened just hours after a man drove a truck into crowds of New Year's Day revelers in New Orleans, killing 15. Law enforcement sources revealed the cars used in both attacks were rented through Turo. Musk hinted at a possible link between the "Cybertruck [explosion] and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans."

Officers were quoted by Daily Mail as saying that Cybertruck was hired from Turo in Colorado and driven across the border into Nevada at 7.30 am Wednesday. The explosion took place just an hour later.

According to the New York Times, the car rental company Turo confirmed in an emailed statement that the truck used in the New Orleans attack and the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas were rented through its service.

United States President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (local time) that law enforcement is investigating any possible connection between the New Orleans 'terror' attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.