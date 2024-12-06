Elon Musk brought his son X Æ A-Xii to a meeting with US lawmakers, sparking viral reactions online. Musk is set to help the incoming government cut programs as part of a new advisory task force aimed at reducing waste in federal practices.

Elon Musk attended a meeting for the incoming US government with son X Æ A-Xii perched on his shoulder this week — with photos of the event soon going viral. The billionaire businessman told lawmakers they would be keeping a “naughty and nice" list as he aids Donald Trump cut programs and slash federal regulations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US President-elect tapped Musk and fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to run the Department of Government Efficiency — or DOGE — last month as part of his "Save America" agenda for a second term in the White House. The nongovernmental task force will have a purely advisory role in whittling down wasteful practices and ensuring “structural reductions" in the federal government. The duo have already announced plans to work alongside the White House Office of Management and Budget headed by Trump nominee Russ Vought.

Netizens however were focused primarily on the attendance of Lil X as the meeting began on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“DOGE and DOGE Jr," Musk wrote on X alongside a picture of the duo.

“He was awesome today," added Ramaswamy.

“Make bringing your kids to work the new normal," exulted one user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Take your child to work day for Elon Musk as he visits Capitol Hill with little X," narrated another.

“Only one CEO in the world shows up to Washington with their son like this. Elon really loves Lil X," cheered a third.

Musk and Ramaswamy left lawmakers with the impression they would be back for more, holding regular meetings and starting a podcast or some other way to share information with Americans to gauge public support — or opposition — to the proposals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nation's $6 trillion federal budget routinely runs a deficit, which this year ran $1.8 trillion, a historic high, according to the Congressional Budget Office. It has not been balanced since the Clinton administration more than two decades ago.

Republicans generally blame what they see as exorbitant spending for the deficit, while Democrats point to tax cuts enacted under Republican presidents Trump and George W. Bush as the major driver.