Watch | Erika Kirk heads for Charlie Kirk's last rites, finds solace in Usha Vance's comforting hand

Charlie Kirk's assassination has sent shock waves worldwide and as preparations are underway to pay last tribute to the founder of Turning Point USA, the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, was seen offering comforting hand to Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Frantzve. Former beauty queen Erika was seen for the first time on Thursday, September 11, since the death of MAGA supporter and Donald Trump ally.

Advertisement

While wife Usha Vance comforted Erika, US Vice President JD Vance was spotted carrying Charlie Kirk's casket. Following a short flight from Salt Lake City, the casket with Kirk's body covered a distance of around 64 kilometres from Utah's Orem, where he was shot dead, to his final flight home, Phoenix.

Advertisement

As per media reports, JD Vance shared years long bond of friendship with Charlie Kirk and even complemented the conservative activist following an appearance on Fox News. In a social media post, Vance described him as “a true friend" while irk in the past publicly advocated for Vance to be Donald Trump’s choice.

Advertisement

In the video, the trio dressed in black can be seen heading for Charlie Kirk's last rites while Erika was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Usha Vance.

In another video, the US Vice President can be seen accompanying uniformed service members in carrying the flag-draped casket onto the plane.

Almost 20 minutes into the student-sponsored Utah college event, Kirk was fatally shot by a suspect identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

All about Erika Frantzve The controversial figure Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children. Kirk tied the knot with former beauty queen Erika in 2021. The 36-year-old mother of two is a former Miss Arizona, college basketball player, podcast host and ministry leader.

Advertisement

Erika Frantzve's LinkedIn profile states that she works as a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City and also founded a nonprofit called Everyday Heroes Like You. She describes herself as a “social entrepreneur, passionate ministry leader, and woman of deep faith whose life has been shaped by her global experiences and unwavering commitment to purpose.”