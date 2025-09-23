Watch: Emmanuel Macron blocked by Trump convoy in New York, dials US president from street

French President Emmanuel Macron faced an unusual pause in New York on Monday when his route was blocked by security restrictions surrounding US President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

The incident took place shortly after Macron delivered his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, where he formally announced France’s recognition of the State of Palestine. As he exited the UN headquarters, New York police held him back, citing the imminent passage of the presidential convoy.

In a video widely circulated on social media by Brut, a police officer is seen telling Macron: “I’m sorry, Mr President, everything is blocked right now.” Macron, visibly amused, phoned Trump during the wait, joking: “Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is blocked for you.”

Although the area was eventually reopened to pedestrians, Macron had to continue his phone conversation while walking to the French Embassy—a rare sight for New Yorkers, who are more accustomed to seeing world leaders travel with heavy security.

Along the way, Macron greeted bystanders, posed for selfies, and even received a kiss on the forehead from one passerby, according to French outlet La Dépêche.

According to sources in the entourage, whenever the US president travels to the United Nations headquarters, security measures impose what is known as a “freeze”, shutting down traffic across several blocks around the UN.

“That was the case yesterday as we were leaving the building, with the American presidential motorcade on its way. Taking advantage of the pause, the president placed a phone call to Donald Trump. The exchange was described as warm and friendly, and provided an opportunity to touch base on a number of international issues,” sources told PTI.

Trump arrived in New York City Monday evening to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

He will address world leaders from the iconic green podium in the UNGA hall Tuesday morning, his first address at the UNGA General Debate in his second term as US president.