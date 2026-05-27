Watch | ‘Get the f*** out of my country’ — Indian couple faces racist abuse in US, viral clip sparks outrage

A video of an Indian couple allegedly witnessing an unprovoked racist confrontation by a stranger in the US has now triggered outrage. The viral clip, which is now circulating on social media, shows a man sitting inside a car questioning the Indian couple before telling them to leave the country.

While LiveMint has not been able to verify the exact location of the incident, the video has reignited conversations around racism, xenophobia, and the experiences of immigrants abroad.

Here's what happened In the video, the stranger asks the couple whether India is better than the US. The husband calmly responds that "both have both", avoiding any confrontation. After the husband says their family lives in India, the man questions why they are in the US if India is so good.

The couple later explained that they were in the US "to explore the world". The stranger responded aggressively and said, "No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*** out of my country." Despite the hostile remarks, the couple remained composed throughout the exchange.

The viral video has now gained traction online, with several social media users praising the couple for handling the situation calmly. Several users also commended the couple's dignity, noting that they refused to stoop to the attacker's volatile energy.

Others, however, said that staying silent in such situations may encourage racist behaviour. Several social media users also noted that immigrants and tourists enter the country legally through government-issued visas, raising questions about the rationale behind verbally attacking random individuals.

Many users tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while posting the video online. During a previous visit to India, Rubio had remarked that racist comments exist in every country, while also asserting that the United States remains broadly welcoming.

Anti-India content grows online The incident has also highlighted a rising trend of anti-Indian content on social media, where some influencers allegedly target Indians in public places to attract online engagement. The viral clip was reportedly shared by a verified account belonging to a self-proclaimed music producer who has previously posted videos mocking Indians, including one recorded inside an Indian restaurant.

Earlier this month, a Texas woman, Kelly Smith, who is now running for governor, also stoked anti-India sentiments with a social media post that went viral.

Also Read | Texas woman running for Governor targets Indian immigrants

In the post, the Texas woman was seen wearing Indian attire against a temple backdrop and wrote on X, "Because people from India have claimed to be just as American as me, I’ve decided to become Indian. My new name is Pria; however, I will be eating hamburgers at Temple and wearing shoes because I can’t give up my Texan culture. I’m just as Indian as y’all, my new name proves it. In fact, we should all become Indian and grill some steaks at the temple."