Watch: Jalen Hurts, Super Bowl LIX Champion, kisses Bry Burrows; netizens react, ‘winner in life and love’

Jalen Hurts, after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in the 2025 Super Bowl, celebrated the moment with his fiancée, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

During the Fox broadcast, Hurts, 26, shared a heartfelt moment with Burrows after the Eagles’ win against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 (US time).

Burrows approached Hurts in the crowd, leaned in for a big kiss and wrapped her arms around him to congratulate him. Hurts smiled during their interaction. Before parting, Burrows lovingly placed a hand on his head and appeared to say, “I love you.”

Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows have a long history together. In an April 2024 interview with Essence, Hurts shared that their relationship had been on and off since they met at the University of Alabama.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows got engaged in September 2024. According to Essence, Hurts proposed in front of a romantic sunset backdrop, with candles and an ocean view.

Photos showed the couple dressed in white, holding hands and smiling, possibly hinting at their upcoming wedding.

In another photo, Jalen and Bryonna were seen hugging while watching the sunset. Burrows’ left hand, adorned with a large sparkling diamond ring, rested on Hurts’ back.

Netizens react to the 2025 Super Bowl moment Social media users were thrilled to see the intimate moment between the two.

“QB1, MVP!!! GO BIRDS!!!” exclaimed one fan while another reacted, “She’s beautiful….”

“He's just a winner in life and love!! Possibly America's Next Top Model...Damn!” commented another.

“BEAUTIFUL COUPLE,” came from one fan while another called it a “Amazing moment!”.

“Where’s all the haters at now??” reacted one fan while another posted, “AMERICA WON TONIGHT.”