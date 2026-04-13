Watch: Mandarin Oriental in Miami demolished — Why the famous hotel was razed and what's next?

One of Miami’s most recognisable luxury hotels has been brought down in a dramatic implosion, marking the end of a 25-year chapter and the beginning of a major redevelopment project.
The Mandarin Oriental, Miami was demolished on April 12 in a controlled implosion that lasted less than 20 seconds. The 23-storey building, located on the exclusive Brickell Key island, collapsed after a series of timed explosive charges, in what officials described as the largest such demolition in the city in over a decade.
Crowds gathered at a distance to watch the operation, while residents living nearby were advised to remain indoors with windows and doors shut due to dust and debris. The implosion followed nearly two years of planning, with developers opting for this method as the safest and most efficient way to clear the site while minimising disruption to the surrounding area.
The demolition was not the result of structural damage or an emergency, but part of a planned redevelopment. The hotel had already shut its doors in May 2025 after serving as one of Miami’s premier luxury destinations since opening in 2000. Known for its waterfront views, fine dining and five-star spa, it had long been a fixture of the city’s high-end hospitality scene.
Developers, led by Swire Properties in partnership with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, are now preparing to transform the site into a new ultra-luxury complex. The project, titled “The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami”, will include two towers: one dedicated to private residences and another housing a redesigned Mandarin Oriental hotel.
Unlike the original property, the new hotel will be smaller and more exclusive, with around 121 rooms, alongside branded residences aimed at wealthy buyers. Plans also include high-end amenities such as a signature spa, multiple restaurants and extensive leisure facilities. The development is expected to be completed by 2030, positioning it as one of the most ambitious luxury real estate projects in Miami.
The decision to redevelop reflects broader trends in Miami’s property market, where developers are increasingly replacing older hospitality landmarks with mixed-use luxury towers catering to global investors and high-net-worth residents. The Brickell Key site, one of the last major parcels owned by Swire Properties on the island, is seen as a key part of this long-term vision.
While the implosion signals progress for developers, it also marks the loss of a well-known landmark that hosted celebrities, tourists and major events for over two decades.