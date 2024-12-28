Days after Robert Brooks – serving a 12-year prison sentence since 2017 for first-degree assault – was pronounced dead on 10 December at Wynn Hospital in Utica, a video of him being punched and kicked in a handcuffed state has surfaced that let to an investigation by the New York attorney general Letitia James, reported CNN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the video, captured via body-worn camera footage and released on Friday, one can see correctional officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York fatally injuring Brooks.

It also shows that the officers surrounded Brooks and, following this, kicked and punched him while his hands were handcuffed behind his back in a medical examination room. Also, Brooks’ face appears bloody in some of the footage, added CNN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In one point of time, the video shows an officer appears to shove something in Brooks’ mouth before repeatedly hitting him in the face, while another punches Brooks in the groin before using a shoe to strike him.

“As Attorney General, you have my word that we will use every possible tool available to us to investigate this death thoroughly and swiftly," CNN quoted James as saying on Friday.

Earlier, the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations stated that it opened an investigation into Brooks’ death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No audio: The Attorney General added that since four of the officers involved were wearing body cameras didn't activate them, the recording has no sound.

“These videos are shocking and disturbing, and I advise all to take appropriate care before choosing to watch them," she said.

As per the Attorney General, on 9 December, Brooks was transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility, another Oneida County prison, to Marcy Correctional Facility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}