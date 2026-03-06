Watch: Pastors gather around Trump in Oval Office, pray for wisdom and protection amid Iran crisis

US President Donald Trump joined a group of evangelical pastors in prayer inside the Oval Office on Thursday (March 5), as tensions escalate in the conflict involving Iran. A video shared on social media showed the pastors standing around Trump, placing their hands on him and praying for wisdom, protection and guidance for the President and US troops.

Pastors gather around Trump in Oval Office Footage released on Thursday (March 5) shows Trump seated behind the Resolute Desk with his eyes closed while several Christian leaders stand around him offering prayers.

The pastors placed their hands on the president’s shoulders as they prayed for strength and guidance for the administration during the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

White House aide Margo Martin, a special assistant and communications adviser to Trump, said in a post on X that the president had welcomed pastors “from across the country” to the Oval Office.

Prayer amid rising Iran tensions The prayer gathering comes as tensions continue to rise over the conflict involving Iran.

Earlier, Trump said there would be “no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender,” signalling a hardline stance as the crisis deepens.

Trump’s ties with evangelical leaders Trump has frequently engaged with evangelical and faith leaders during his presidency, often inviting them to the White House for prayer sessions and spiritual counsel.