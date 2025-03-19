A drone show was held in Florida on Tuesday night (ET) to celebrate US President Donald Trump's achievements. The skies of Florida lit up with new blue and red lights, showing the American flag, Donald Trump, and the US map. The show showered praises on Trump, calling him a “historic President” and “world's best deal maker,” among several other compliments.

The show began with "A new golden age for America,

A new golden age for peace,

A new golden age for hope."

The show further called Trump, “historic President, world's best deal maker, world's best peacemaker, liberator of hostages, defenders of freedom,” and advocated to stay together to fight hatred, antisemitism, terrorism. It concluded with, “Thank you, President Trump.” Florida's drone show featured Trump's iconic YMCA dance.

Donald Trump's connection with YMCA Trump began using the song YMCA by the Village People to celebrate his recovery from COVID-19. The song further gained popularity among his supporters, especially during the anti-lockdown protests in Michigan, where it was played at the Michigan State Capitol by militia groups protesting COVID-19 restrictions.

During his election campaign for the US Presidential Elections in 2024, Trump celebrated his victory at the end of his Florida address while dancing to the YMCA. However, for many people, the song seems contradictory to Trump's beliefs. YMCA was historically connected to gay culture and the LGBTQ community, in contrast with the anti-LGBT views held by some of Trump’s conservative supporters, including evangelical Christians.

Donald Trump's second term Donald Trump took charge as the 47th President of the US on January 20, 2025. After returning to the White House, Trump signed 89 executive orders, one of the highest by any US President.

