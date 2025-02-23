Watch: This Clone Robotics’ lifelike humanoid robot’s movements are almost too human

Clone Robotics has introduced what it claims to be the "world’s first bipedal musculoskeletal android." Named Protoclone, the humanoid robot exhibits strikingly human-like movements using synthetic muscles, making it a significant development in the field of robotics.

Video footage Clone Robotics released a video on X on February 19 showcasing Protoclone's capabilities. The footage, which has since amassed over 4.3 lakh views as of February 22, shows the robot suspended from the ceiling with its limbs twitching and kicking. The display marks a step toward the company’s goal of developing humanoid robots for household assistance.

Design Protoclone is designed with a realistic skeletal and muscular structure. It reportedly features 206 bones, the same number as an adult human, constructed from polymers. These bones are connected by over 1,000 artificial muscle fibers, or Myofibers, which enable natural movement. The robot's current system relies on pneumatics, though the company plans to transition to a hydraulic system in the final version.

Advanced sensory and navigation systems To navigate its surroundings, Protoclone is equipped with a sophisticated sensory system. It incorporates 500 sensors and four cameras, allowing it to interpret and interact with its environment. The android’s movements are controlled by a system mimicking human vascular and nervous systems, enhancing its biomimetic functionality.

Potential applications Clone Robotics envisions Protoclone as a future household assistant capable of performing menial chores. The company claims the robot will be able to walk, talk, and carry out various tasks, bringing practical automation closer to everyday life.

Preorders expected soon Protoclone is the latest addition to Clone Robotics’ biomimetic product line, which already includes a robotic hand and humanoid torso. The company announced that the android will be available for preorder later this year, although pricing details have yet to be disclosed.

