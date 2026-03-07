Watch | Trump seemingly ignores senator Ted Cruz, whispers to Marco Rubio during White House meeting

US President Donald Trump appeared to ignore Ted Cruz during a televised White House meeting on college athletics when the Senator from Texas interrupted him to raise concerns about the cancellation of sports programs.

“Mr. President,” Cruz interjected while Trump was speaking.

“Yeah, please,” Trump replied before turning to him.

Cruz spoke for roughly 20 seconds about the crisis facing college sports as Trump appeared to whisper to Marco Rubio, suggesting he was not fully focused on the senator’s remarks.

Cruz warns of growing crisis in college athletics Cruz said college athletics in the United States is facing a major crisis as schools cancel programs due to financial pressure.

“College sports is in absolute crisis. Every single week another programme being cancelled… we are seeing women’s teams being cancelled,” Cruz said, warning that the situation could worsen if Congress fails to act.

The meeting, held in the White House East Room, brought together lawmakers, sports commissioners, coaches and former athletes to discuss reforms related to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Rubio highlights global uniqueness of US college sports During the event, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised the unique role college athletics plays in American society.

“What a unique institution college athletics is to the United States. Very few countries in the world actually have something like what we have,” Rubio said.

“And it’s not just unique, it’s really important.”

Rubio attended the event even as tensions remained high internationally following the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Trump vows executive action within a week Trump said the rising costs of major college football programs are placing financial strain on universities and threatening smaller sports programs.

“We have to save college sports,” Trump said.

The President announced plans to issue a new executive order within a week aimed at addressing the issue, although he acknowledged it could face legal challenges.

“And let’s see if we can get it through the court system, which we might not be able to do,” he said.

Trump noted that Congress ultimately needs to pass legislation establishing national rules.

NIL deals reshaping college athletics At the centre of the debate are name, image and likeness (NIL) contracts, which allow college athletes to earn money through endorsements and sponsorships.

Until five years ago, the NCAA prohibited players from receiving such compensation. However, following a 2021 ruling by the US Supreme Court, the organisation changed its rules to allow athletes to profit from their NIL rights.

Trump said the rapid growth in these payments—particularly for football players—has become a financial burden for many universities.

“The amount of money being spent and lost by otherwise very successful schools is astounding,” he said.

Congress considers national legislation Lawmakers are currently considering legislation to create a national framework governing NIL agreements.

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said the measure may soon have enough support to pass.

“We want to accomplish the necessary ends, and we think we’re very close,” Johnson said.

However, Trump expressed doubts that Congress would act quickly enough and suggested the executive branch might have to intervene first.

Concerns over impact on Olympic sports While football and basketball dominate college athletics financially, many smaller programs feed athletes into the Olympics.

Experts at the meeting warned that if universities continue cancelling non-revenue sports, it could weaken US participation in Olympic competitions.