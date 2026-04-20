WATCH | US conducts lethal strikes on alleged drug boat in Caribbean Sea

The United States Armed Forces said it carried out another strike in the Caribbean Sea on a boat allegedly involved in drug trafficking, killing three people on Sunday.

US Southern Command, which is responsible for Washington's forces in the region, said it conducted a “lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.”

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," it said in a post on X.

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The campaign, led under the Donald Trump administration, has involved repeated attacks on suspected drug-running vessels in Latin American waters since early September, resulting in at least 181 deaths so far. Similar operations have also been conducted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The strikes have continued despite rising global tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran, and have recently intensified again. However, the military has not provided any evidence confirming that the targeted boats were actually carrying illegal drugs.

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The operations reportedly began after the United States expanded its military presence in the region on a scale not seen in decades. This escalation came months before a major January raid that resulted in the capture of then–Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was taken to New York and charged with drug trafficking but has pleaded not guilty.

In the latest attack on Sunday, US Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. It posted a video on X showing a boat moving along the water before a massive explosion engulfed the vessel in flames.

Trump has said the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and fatal overdoses claiming American lives. But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing “narcoterrorists.”

US military officials have claimed at least six such strikes in April, bringing the total toll of people killed in these operations to at least 180, according to an AFP tally.

Critics, meanwhile, have questioned the overall legality of the boat strikes, AP reported.