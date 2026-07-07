Watch viral video: iShowSpeed cries inconsolably as Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup journey ends | Portugal vs Spain

iShowSpeed, a devoted Cristiano Ronaldo supporter, was visibly emotional after Portugal's World Cup 2026 campaign ended. The American streamer watched Portugal's dream collapse in the final moments. The defeat also ended Ronaldo's World Cup career.

Spain won 1-0 in a tense Round of 16 tie. The winning goal arrived deep into stoppage time, at the 90+1 minute. This left Portuguese players and fans utterly stunned.

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The match at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) stayed tense throughout. Spain dominated possession while Portugal sought counterattacking chances. Ronaldo nearly made a difference during the game. Unai Simon produced a crucial save to deny him. Extra time seemed increasingly likely as both sides searched for breakthroughs. That breakthrough finally came deep into stoppage time.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did iShowSpeed react to Portugal's World Cup elimination? ⌵ iShowSpeed, a dedicated Ronaldo fan, cried inconsolably after Portugal's defeat, expressing his disappointment as he believed they could win it all. 2 What was the outcome of the Portugal vs Spain match in the World Cup 2026? ⌵ Portugal lost to Spain 1-0 in a tense Round of 16 match, with Spain scoring in stoppage time, which marked the end of Portugal's World Cup campaign. 3 Why did iShowSpeed feel emotional after the match? ⌵ His deep emotional response was tied to his long-standing support for Ronaldo and Portugal, feeling that the end of this tournament marked a significant moment in Ronaldo's career. 4 What comments did Cristiano Ronaldo make after Portugal's elimination? ⌵ Ronaldo expressed sadness over the defeat, stating he gave his all and that it was time to move forward, acknowledging that it was likely his last World Cup. 5 How did social media users react to iShowSpeed's emotional breakdown? ⌵ Reactions varied, with some teasing him and others empathizing with his emotional connection to Ronaldo and the team, reflecting a mix of support and criticism.

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IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, built much content around Ronaldo. He has celebrated goals, travelled to matches and reacted passionately before. Portugal's elimination clearly affected him deeply this time. He became emotional discussing the result afterwards.

"I thought they were gonna win it all," he said. He added that his prayers had gone unanswered. His words reflected feelings held throughout the tournament. He had consistently backed Portugal and Ronaldo's title hopes.

Afterwards, Speed posted a heartfelt tribute to Ronaldo. He called him the "GOAT" regardless of the outcome. He thanked Ronaldo for everything he had given.

Speed reacted similarly after Portugal's Euro 2024 exit. For the 21-year-old, Spain's late winner ended more than a match. It closed what he'd hoped would be Ronaldo's greatest chapter.

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Social Media Reaction iShowSpeed’s emotional reaction garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

“So you switching to Messi now?” teased one of them.

“Ronaldo World Cup knockout stage goals: 0. Speed’s World Cup tears: Infinite. It’s time to accept the truth, the Portugal run is over,” wrote another user.

Another user posted, “He doesn't care about Ronaldo or any other great athlete. He believes he can be bigger than the Soccer World Cup. Wake up, Americans!”

“It's not just about Portugal's exit. It's about realizing we've probably witnessed play his final World Cup match. An era has come to an end,” another user commented.

“Cry if you must but they will be back in 4 years.. it's not a long time,” posted one user.

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“I’m so confused why he’s getting hate. He wasn’t making fun of the opposing team at all—he just wanted to see Ronaldo make it to the finals. That’s literally harmless,” came from another.

Another user wrote, “Ronaldo’s World Cup ended, but Speed’s acting career just started.”

“Ronaldo is part of everyone’s family. He is a part of everyone’s life. If he cries, it makes everyone cry,” commented another user.

Messi Fans Tease iShowSpeed Another viral video showed iShowSpeed snapping at Messi fans who chanted Leo’s name. It was when he was leaving the stadium after Portugal’s defeat.

He kept shouting, “Who said it? Who said that?”

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His security tried to calm him down and asked him to “relax” while escorting him to a safer zone. But the streamer continued to show aggression. Then, the chant went stronger. iShowSpeed decided to leave without confronting any of them.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.