Watch: Workers begin removing Trump's name from Kennedy Center after judge's order

Workers began removing US President Donald Trump's name from the exterior of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday after a federal court ruled that the renaming of the landmark venue was unlawful.

According to AP, the operation started in the US capital hours after a judge rejected a final attempt by the Kennedy Center's board to stop the removal, clearing the way for workers to take down the signage bearing Trump's name.

The development represents a significant setback for Trump's efforts to place his name on prominent public institutions following his return to the White House.

Work Begins Under Cover Of Awnings On Saturday morning, a large white awning concealed much of the work taking place on the building's exterior.

Loud noises could be heard from beneath the covering as crews worked to remove the signage.

The activity attracted attention from passersby, with joggers and visitors stopping outside the arts centre to watch the operation unfold.

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The work had originally been expected to take place overnight but was delayed because of adverse weather conditions.

According to Kennedy Center Executive Director Matt Floca, "thunderstorms which presented safety concerns to workers" slowed the process.

The work was expected to be completed "in the early hours of the morning," Floca said in a statement.

Crowds Gather To Witness Removal The removal effort drew considerable public interest.

On Friday night, a crowd gathered outside the Kennedy Center as workers assembled scaffolding around the signage.

Supporters of the court ruling occasionally cheered as preparations continued.

Thousands of people also followed developments through livestreams, waiting for the moment the president's name would be removed from the building's facade.

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The scene highlighted the intense public attention surrounding the dispute, which has become a flashpoint in a broader debate over politics, public institutions and presidential influence.

Judge Rules Renaming Was Unlawful The removal follows a ruling issued by US District Judge Christopher Cooper on May 29.

In his decision, Cooper concluded that the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was unlawful and stated that only Congress has the authority to change the name of the institution.

The judge ordered the administration to remove Trump's name from the marble facade and from any associated materials within 14 days.

Earlier this week, the Kennedy Center complied with part of the order by removing references to Trump's name from its website.

Last-Minute Appeal Rejected The legal battle intensified on Friday when the Kennedy Center's board sought a last-minute stay of Cooper's ruling.

The request was rejected.

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Following that decision, the centre asked for a 12-hour extension to complete the removal of the signage.

Cooper declined the request, writing that the public interest "is rarely served by the 'perpetuation' of 'unlawful' governmental action."

The ruling ensured that the removal process would move forward despite continued opposition from the institution's leadership.

Renovation Plan Also Blocked The judge has also temporarily halted another proposal backed by Trump.

Cooper issued a temporary block on the president's plan to close the Kennedy Center for two years of renovations, a project that had been scheduled to begin in July.

The legal setbacks prompted a strong reaction from Trump.

According to the report, the president responded by saying he was relinquishing control of the venue.

Trump had taken control of the Kennedy Center at the beginning of his second term by appointing himself chairman.

How Trump's Name Ended Up On The Building The controversy dates back to December, when the Kennedy Center's governing board voted to rename the venue the "Trump Kennedy Center."

The board, whose membership had been reshaped by Trump with the appointment of political allies, approved the change as part of broader alterations to the institution's leadership and direction.

Following the decision, Trump's full name was installed in large capital letters above the Kennedy Center's original signage.

The move drew criticism from members of the Kennedy family and triggered legal challenges that ultimately led to Cooper's ruling.

Several artists also cancelled scheduled performances in protest after the renaming was announced.

Wider Debate Over Trump's Presence In Public Spaces The Kennedy Center dispute is part of a broader debate surrounding the Trump administration's efforts to place the president's name and image in government-linked spaces.

According to AP, the now-defunct US Institute of Peace was renamed after Trump.

Large banners featuring Trump's image have also been displayed outside the Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture.

The administration is additionally seeking to place Trump's image on a proposed $250 bill as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States' declaration of independence from Britain.