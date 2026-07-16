For most New Yorkers, the FIFA World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina was watched from packed bars, parks and public fan zones across the city. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, however, chose an unusual venue for part of the match — Rikers Island, the city's notorious jail complex that has long been in the spotlight over allegations of violence, overcrowding and deteriorating conditions.

More than 100 inmates gathered inside a gymnasium at the jail's main intake centre for a special World Cup screening, where a giant projection screen and football-themed decorations transformed the space into an unlikely fan zone.

The inmates, dressed in tan correctional uniforms, watched the match from tables arranged across the hall. According to correction officials, the screening was part of a World Cup programme launched after the tournament began last month to reward inmates who have remained free of disciplinary incidents for at least 30 days and demonstrated good behaviour, AP reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the purpose of the World Cup screening at Rikers Island? ⌵ The World Cup screening at Rikers Island aimed to reward inmates who had maintained good behavior by providing a communal space to enjoy the match, fostering a sense of humanity and normalcy. 2 How many inmates participated in the World Cup screenings at Rikers Island? ⌵ Approximately 4,500 out of Rikers Island's roughly 6,600 inmates participated in the World Cup screenings during the tournament. 3 Why did Mayor Zohran Mamdani visit Rikers Island during the FIFA World Cup? ⌵ Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited Rikers Island to engage with inmates during the World Cup semifinal, emphasizing the importance of recognizing their humanity and the positive impact of community events. 4 What impact do World Cup screenings have on the atmosphere inside Rikers Island? ⌵ World Cup screenings are intended to improve the atmosphere within Rikers Island by promoting better behavior among inmates and enhancing their sense of community, as stated by Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards. 5 How did the World Cup screening event affect inmates emotionally? ⌵ For many inmates, the World Cup screening provided emotional significance, as it allowed them to connect with their loved ones and reminisce about personal memories associated with soccer.

Officials said nearly 90 such screenings have been organised during the tournament, with around 4,500 of Rikers Island's roughly 6,600 inmates taking part so far.

Mayor chats football with inmates Mamdani arrived shortly before kickoff, removed his suit jacket and rolled up the sleeves of his white dress shirt before taking a seat among the inmates.

He soon joined conversations about the match. One inmate predicted Argentina would defeat England before taking on Spain in the World Cup final.

"You never know," Mamdani replied. The mayor has previously said he supports Morocco.

During his visit, he also congratulated an inmate who said he was scheduled to be released later that day.

"That's amazing," Mamdani said, shaking his hand and patting him on the back.

Reflecting on the tournament's impact, Mamdani said, "The World Cup has been a magical moment for the entire city. These are New Yorkers, and they will be New Yorkers when they get out of Rikers."

Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards, himself a former Rikers inmate, said initiatives such as the World Cup screenings contribute to improving the atmosphere inside the jail.

"Programs like this equal safety in our jail," Richards said. "What we say to them is that your humanity is seen, heard and valued."

For some inmates, the event carried a deeper emotional meaning than simply watching football.

"I could be doing this with my family, you know?" said Ralph Veal, who has been incarcerated since November. "My son, he's a big soccer fan, so this would be great for me and him to have that relationship and that bond."

Another inmate, Thomas McCoy, who said he has been incarcerated for 21 months, also appreciated the catered meal served during the screening.

"I've been locked up 21 months. It's been a long time since I had real food like that," he said.

After Argentina secured a place in the World Cup final, inmate Victor Caldas reflected on the game's significance.

"It reminds me of when I was a kid, playing soccer. It's all about love. Soccer brings a lot of love," he said.

"It don't matter from where you are in the world, you know. It's about bonding with another culture, other people."

Rikers remains under federal oversight The World Cup screening unfolded against the backdrop of continuing scrutiny of Rikers Island, which opened in 1935 and has faced mounting criticism over conditions inside the facility.

Just a day before the match, the federal official overseeing reforms at the jail submitted a plan highlighting persistent operational failures. The report described incidents involving smoke-filled housing units after fires allegedly set by inmates, security lapses and violent altercations.

"Violence remains pervasive, basic correctional practices remain unreliable, and unconstitutional conditions persist," the report said.