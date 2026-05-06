‘Wave the white flag’: Trump says Iran’s military is ‘totally gone,’ warns Tehran ‘knows what not to do’ in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sharply dismissed Iran’s military capabilities, claiming Tehran’s forces had been effectively crippled and urging the country to surrender amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking during an Oval Office event, Trump said Iran’s leadership was privately seeking negotiations despite continuing public threats and military rhetoric.

“They play games, but let me just tell you, they want to make a deal. And who wouldn't, when your military is totally gone?” Trump told reporters.

The president added that Iran “should wave the white flag of surrender” but suggested the country was too proud to do so.

“If this were a fight, they'd stop it,” Trump said.

Trump mocks Iran’s military strength Trump downplayed the scale of Iran’s remaining military operations, saying the country had been reduced to firing “peashooters.”

The remarks came as tensions continued in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been accused of threatening commercial shipping routes despite a fragile ceasefire.

When asked what actions by Tehran would amount to a violation of the ceasefire, Trump responded cryptically.

“Well, you'll find out, because I'll let you know ... They know what not to do,” he said.

Trump also suggested Iran had not yet crossed the line despite recent incidents involving ships in the Gulf.

“They didn't shoot the ships that were guarded by us,” he said.

Praise for US blockade and ‘Project Freedom’ Trump strongly defended the ongoing US military blockade and escort operations around Iranian waters, describing the campaign as highly effective.

“The blockade has been amazing. It's like a piece of steel. Nobody is going to challenge a blockade,” he said.

The president praised “Project Freedom,” the US-led operation aimed at reopening commercial shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz after weeks of regional disruption.

Trump compared the strategic waterway to a major American highway because of its importance to global energy flows.

“It’s like the Long Island Expressway for ships,” he said.

“Some of these tankers hold 2 million barrels. It has a big impact.”

Rising fuel prices ‘small price to pay’ Trump acknowledged that the conflict had contributed to rising fuel prices in the United States but argued the economic impact was justified by national security concerns.

“That’s a very small price to pay for getting rid of a nuclear weapon from people that are really mentally deranged,” Trump said.

His remarks came as average gasoline prices in the United States climbed to $4.483 per gallon, the highest level since July 2022.

According to market data, fuel prices have risen 30 cents in the past week and more than $1.30 compared with a year ago.

Global oil prices also surged after the outbreak of the Iran conflict, though Brent crude later eased to around $111 a barrel on Tuesday.

US military says ceasefire still holds Despite fresh attacks blamed on Iran, senior US military officials insisted the ceasefire had not collapsed.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said Iran’s latest actions had not crossed the threshold into “major combat operations.”

“No, the ceasefire is not over,” Hegseth said during a Pentagon briefing.

Caine described Tuesday as a “quieter” day in the Strait of Hormuz despite continuing tensions.

Iran says US actions violate ceasefire Iran, however, accused Washington of violating the ceasefire through its military escort operations and blockade strategy.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that Tehran had “not even begun yet” in responding to US actions.

“We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America,” he wrote on X.

Iran also disputed US claims that six Iranian boats had been destroyed, with Iranian state media instead reporting civilian casualties after two small cargo vessels were allegedly hit.

Shipping crisis continues in Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted despite US efforts to restore maritime traffic.

US officials said only two merchant vessels had safely passed through the new US-protected shipping corridor so far.

Shipping companies remain cautious due to fears of missile, drone and naval attacks in the narrow waterway, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies normally pass.

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd said transit through the strait was still “not possible” for its vessels.

UAE faces renewed Iranian strikes The United Arab Emirates continued facing attacks as regional tensions escalated.

Authorities said Iranian drones and missiles targeted the country again on Tuesday after earlier strikes set fire to oil infrastructure in Fujairah and damaged cargo vessels.