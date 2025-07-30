'Way better than expected. Must now lower rate': Trump as US economy rebounds with 3% GDP growth in Q2

The US economy grew at a surprising 3% annual rate, rebounding from a 0.5% contraction in Q1. However, the Commerce Department report revealed underlying weaknesses, consumer spending grew just 1.4% while business investment plummeted 15.6%, the steepest drop since COVID-19, as per CNBC.

The growth spike came mainly from plunging imports (which boost GDP calculations) as companies avoided Donald Trump's new tariffs, according to a CNBC report.

Q2's import collapse, the sharpest since pandemic lockdowns, artificially added 5 percentage points to GDP. Businesses had rushed to import goods before Trump's tariffs took effect in Q1, causing that quarter's decline.

Now, inventory drawdowns cut 3.2 points from Q2 growth. The "core" GDP measure (excluding volatile trade/inventories) slowed to 1.2%, the weakest since 2022.

Meanwhile, federal spending fell 3.7%, continuing Q1's 4.6% drop as budget battles raged.

America's GDP, the nation’s output of goods and services, rebounded after falling at a 0.5% drop from January through March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, says an AP report.

The first-quarter drop, which is the first retreat of the US economy in nearly three years now, was mainly caused by a surge in imports. This factor is subtracted from GDP, as businesses scrambled to bring in as much foreign goods as possible ahead of Trump’s tariffs were implemented.

Inflation cools as Fed faces pressure The Fed's preferred inflation gauge (PCE) rose just 2.1% annually in Q2, down from Q1's 3.7%. Core inflation (excluding food/energy) eased to 2.5%.

Trump immediately demanded rate cuts on Truth Social: 2Q GDP JUST OUT: 3%, WAY BETTER THAN EXPECTED! “Too Late” MUST NOW LOWER THE RATE. No Inflation! Let people buy, and refinance, their homes!

However, economists note his tariffs could eventually raise consumer prices, as importers pass costs to customers. The Fed meets next week amid growing political pressure to ease policy despite the mixed economic signals.

Growth outlook remains cloudy While Trump celebrates the GDP number as proof his tariffs work, most economists expect slower growth ahead.