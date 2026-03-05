Wayne County Utah news: Schools shut, residents asked to stay alert after bodies of 3 women found; manhunt underway

Two women were found dead on a hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon, while a third woman’s body was discovered at a home in Wayne County, according to officials in Torrey, Utah. An urgent manhunt has been launched in connection with the killings, and officials have issued a county-wide shelter-in-place order, reported The Sun.

The identities of the three women have not yet been released, but police said one victim appeared to be in her 30s, another in her 60s, and the third in her 80s. Authorities have launched a large-scale manhunt for the suspect in what they described as multiple homicides, urging residents to remain “vigilant,” secure their homes, and stay indoors.

Schools across the area have been shut, with officials stating the decision was taken “out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety.”

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office advised all residents on Wednesday evening to “take extra precautions, keep lights on, keep doors locked, and remain home or with others".

Investigators have not yet publicly identified a suspect in the case. However, the individual is believed to remain at large, and police are searching for a 2022 white Subaru Outback with Utah licence plate U560YF.

“Due to recent incidents that have occurred in Wayne County today, WCSO is asking that all residents take extra precautions, keep lights on, keep doors locked, and remain home or with others this evening if possible,” the report cited sheriffs informing the residents last night.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in the area. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the other law enforcement agencies are taking action to keep all residents safe. Please report anything that causes alarm to our Wayne County dispatch line which is 1-800-356-8757. Please DO NOT call dispatch to have questions answered, only to give legitimate information," they said.

Meanwhile, the county school district announced that all schools would remain closed, likely for two days, while the investigation and urgent manhunt continued. The district mentioned that due to unfolding events in the county, and “out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety,” schools would be shut on Thursday and Friday. It also stated that counselors would be available to support students when classes resume next week and that further updates would be shared as the situation develops.

Police have warned residents not to approach the suspected killer or the vehicle linked to the case.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...



