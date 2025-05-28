‘We are going to be looking at you’: US State Dept on strict vetting routine for student visa | Watch

The US State Department on Tuesday (local time) highlighted the rigorous nature of the visa vetting process, in light of reports suggesting that the Donald Trump administration may implement stricter social media screening for student visa applicants.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reaffirmed that the US will continue to thoroughly assess the necessity of issuing visas to students and tourists.

“We do know, though, that we take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we're going to continue to do that. We're going to continue to vet. Whether you're a student or a tourist who needs a visa, or whoever you are, we're going to be looking at you. Why would it seem to be such a controversial thing that's going on? But it shouldn't be,” Tammy Bruce said.

This development comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered US embassies and consular offices to stop scheduling new visa interviews for student applicants as the Donald Trump administration is considering strict vetting of applicants' social media profiles, according to a diplomatic cable obtained by Politico.

Tammy Bruce further mentioned that the steps taken by the Trump administration might come off as "counterproductive" but she emphasised it is essential to make sure people coming to the US understand its laws.

"We're not going to lay out here with the media, the nature of the steps that are taken, the methods that we use that would seem to be a little bit counterproductive, perhaps, but it is a goal, as stated by President Trump and Secretary Rubio to make sure that people who are here and understand what the law is, that they don't have any criminal intent, that they are going to be contributors to the experience here, whether however short or long their stay is, and so the details of which I won't reveal. But it's one that will hopefully achieve our understanding of who deserves to visit this country and who does not," she said.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that the order to pause the new visa interviews for student applicants was given to mark a broader application of existing vetting procedures to restrict foreign students' entry to American schools and colleges.

However, the cable does not detail what social media activity will be reviewed, it refers to executive orders focused on counterterrorism and antisemitism, Politico reported.