‘UAE in time of war’: UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan breaks silence after days of Iranian attacks, issues warning

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said the country is now “in a time of war” in his first public remarks since the regional conflict involving Iran escalated across the Gulf and the Middle East.

In a strongly worded message, the Emirati leader stressed that the UAE remains resilient and prepared to defend itself amid the growing security crisis. He declared that the nation has “thick skin and bitter flesh — we are no easy prey,” signaling the country’s determination to withstand any threats during the conflict.

Speaking during a visit to people injured in recent strikes, in comments aired on Abu Dhabi TV on Saturday, he stressed that the UAE — which consists of seven emirates including Dubai — would ensure the safety of both citizens and residents.

“The UAE… would protect everyone in the country,” he said, underscoring the government’s commitment to security during the escalating crisis.

Mohamed bin Zayed also emphasised the government’s responsibility to protect everyone living in the UAE, including both citizens and expatriates. He said the leadership would “carry out our duty towards our country, our people and our residents who are also part of our family.”

The remarks come as tensions across the Gulf intensify following missile and drone attacks linked to the wider Iran-US conflict, with several Gulf states increasing defensive measures and warning of further escalation in the region.

UAE calls for end to attacks on Gulf states An Emirati official told Reuters that the UAE wants Iranian attacks against Gulf states to stop immediately.

“Any sort of escalation is worrying. We want to contain the war. We don’t want the war to expand,” the official said.

“We want to start with the Iranians realizing that they are not helping themselves by attacking their whole neighbourhood and to stop there and realize that.”

Air defences intercept missiles and drones The UAE reported fresh missile and drone attacks on Saturday as Iran continued retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

The country’s UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems were responding to incoming threats.

“UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” the ministry said.

“Sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.”

Dubai airport briefly shuts during attacks The barrage forced a brief shutdown of operations at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs for international travel.

An unidentified object was intercepted near the airport, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend flights as a precaution.

UAE among most targeted nations in Gulf conflict The UAE — a close US ally that hosts American military installations — has been one of the most heavily targeted countries in the Gulf since the conflict began.

According to the defence ministry, 16 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones targeted the country on Saturday.

Officials said 15 of the missiles were intercepted, while one fell into the sea. Of the 121 drones detected, 119 were shot down, with two falling within Emirati territory.

Hundreds of missiles and drones launched since war began The latest barrage brings the total number of ballistic missiles detected by the UAE since the war began last week to 221, while the number of drones launched toward the country has exceeded 1,300, the defence ministry said.

Iranian strikes in recent days have hit several high-profile locations including Abu Dhabi International Airport, the luxury Burj Al Arab hotel and the upscale Palm Jumeirah development.

Drone debris also sparked a fire earlier this week at the US Consulate Dubai.

Attacks reported across the Gulf Elsewhere in the region, Qatar said its military intercepted a missile attack targeting the country.

In Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry said three ballistic missiles headed toward Prince Sultan Air Base — which hosts American troops — were destroyed, along with 17 drones over the Shaybah Oil Field.

Kuwait also reported intercepting a drone and announced a precautionary cut to crude oil production due to threats to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.

Jordan says it was directly targeted Further north, Jordan accused Iran of directly targeting sites inside the kingdom.

“These missiles and drones were targeting vital installations inside Jordan and were not passing through our territories,” military spokesman Mustafa Hayari said.

Jordan said Iran had launched 119 missiles and drones toward the country in the past week, highlighting the widening scope of the conflict across the Middle East.