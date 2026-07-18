The White House reportedly defended the Argentinian FIFA team's right to free speech after they controversially waved a banner in support of their country's territorial claim to the Falkland Islands while celebrating their World Cup win against England.

When asked whether players were in the wrong, Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House FIFA task force, said on Friday that the team had the opportunity and ability to "make those statements" in the US.

According to the BBC, Giuliani referenced free speech protections in the US Constitution, saying: “We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the White House defend the Argentinian FIFA team over the Falklands banner? ⌵ The White House defended the Argentinian FIFA team by emphasizing their right to free speech under the First Amendment, stating that players had the opportunity to make political statements in the US. 2 What does the banner displayed by Argentina's football team say? ⌵ The banner displayed by Argentina's football team reads 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas,' which translates to 'The Falklands are Argentine,' reflecting Argentina's territorial claim to the islands. 3 What actions did the British government take in response to the Argentina banner incident? ⌵ The British government, represented by minister Peter Kyle, called for FIFA to thoroughly investigate the incident, categorizing the banner display as a violation of FIFA's rules prohibiting political symbols in sports. 4 How has Argentina's President Javier Milei responded to the banner controversy? ⌵ President Javier Milei referred to the banner display as 'perfectly valid and legitimate,' while also urging not to mix politics with sports, emphasizing a diplomatic approach to the Falklands dispute. 5 What potential consequences does Argentina face from FIFA regarding the banner incident? ⌵ Argentina faces potential disciplinary action from FIFA for possibly breaching rules on political statements and symbols displayed during matches, following the controversy surrounding the banner.

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What's the controversy? Argentina's players stirred up a controversy when they held up a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Falklands are Argentine) after their 2-1 victory over England.

British minister Peter Kyle called the flag waving an "egregious violation" of FIFA rules, which ban political symbols on the field of play, news agency AFP reported.

The Falklands, a British overseas territory in the south-west Atlantic Ocean, remains the subject of a sovereignty dispute between the UK and Argentina.

Argentina invaded the Falklands in 1982. But Britain regained the archipelago in a brief war after then prime minister Margaret Thatcher dispatched a naval taskforce.

Argentina claims the islands are part of its territory.

The 1982 conflict reportedly ended with the deaths of 649 Argentines and 255 Britons.

Following their World Cup semi-final victory, Argentina's foreign minister said Buenos Aires had filed a formal protest over a British warship near the Falkland Islands.

Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno posted on X to express "the strongest rejection" of the United Kingdom's HMS Medway's "unconsulted and illegal" passage through Argentine territorial waters, alleging a lack of proper notification.

Quirno said the Medway, which is based in the Falkland Islands, was accused of violating bilateral agreements in a July 13-dated diplomatic note of protest submitted to the UK embassy in Buenos Aires.

Stunt 'perfectly valid', says Argentina According to AFP, Argentina President Javier Milei called the stunt "perfectly valid and legitimate."

"It's a feeling that exists within all Argentines," Milei old El Observador radio station. But he urged against mixing politics with sport, adding that “a football match is a football match.”

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"The Malvinas are Argentine, we're going to recover them, and we will do it through diplomatic means," said Milei.

Argentina's vice president, Victoria Villarruel, upped the tensions ahead of Wednesday's kick-off by calling the English "usurping pirates".

Downing Street backed calls for FIFA to investigate banner incident British minister Kyle urged football's global governing body FIFA to "thoroughly" investigate the banner incident after Wednesday's match in Atlanta.

"The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are," a Downing Street spokesperson was quoted by AFP as saying.

Meanwhile, Kyle told BBC television, "Politics needs to be separate from football. In fact, the World Cup has one of its central tenets that politics is separate from football."

"That is now a matter for FIFA ... We expect FIFA to undertake an investigation into this," he added.

As per reports, Argentina face potential disciplinary action from Fifa over the incident which could breach rules on political statements.