‘We believe she's still out there': Savannah Guthrie seeks help to find missing mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of TODAY, took to Instagram on Monday (February 9) to appeal for public assistance in locating her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since January 31. In a heartfelt message, she thanked supporters for their ongoing prayers and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt,” Savannah Guthrie said. “My sister and brother and I and our mom have felt this love, because we believe that somehow, somehow, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her, even in this moment and in this darkest place.”

She added: “We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don't know where. And we need your help. Please bring her home. She needs you. All of you.”

Savannah's latest appeal for help comes after she and her two siblings publicly appealed on social media to the person or people claiming to have their mother, saying they were willing to pay the ransom being demanded — reportedly as much as $6 million.

Trump monitoring investigation The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump has been following the case closely. “President Trump is receiving frequent updates,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

Trump previously said he had directed all federal law enforcement agencies to assist local authorities in Arizona. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on February 9, he said the investigation was progressing “very well” and that he expected answers “coming up fairly soon.”

Searches continue Authorities conducted a consent search at the home of Annie Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter, on Saturday night. NBC News reported that investigators were conducting additional searches to ensure no evidence had been missed previously.

During the Saturday search, deputies as per the news outlet were seen carrying items from the home, including what appeared to be a white case and a brown grocery-size bag.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation is ongoing, noting that follow-up searches continue at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified.

Ransom note deadline about to end Authorities are also investigating two alleged ransom notes tied to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. The first deadline, reportedly set for February 5, has passed. A second deadline was reportedly set for February 9 at 5 p.m. local time.

TMZ reported receiving one note stating that Nancy Guthrie was “safe, but scared,” and the message demanded payment in Bitcoin. Meanwhile, KGUN 9 in Tucson reported receiving a note demanding $6 million and threatening Guthrie’s life if the family did not comply.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared on the night of January 31 after being dropped off following a family dinner at the home of her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni. Law enforcement continues to investigate all leads as the family and public await updates.