‘We get a lot of bull***t from Putin’: Trump explodes at Russian President after ‘meaningless’ calls with him

US President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 8, saying he was “not happy” with Moscow’s continued assault on Ukraine and warning that recent conversations with the Russian leader had yielded “meaningless” outcomes.

“We get a lot of bull---- thrown at us by Putin. If you want to know the truth. He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting.

“We’re not happy with Putin, I’m not happy with Putin, I can tell you that much right now. Because he’s killing a lot of people. And a lot of them are his soldiers.”

The remarks mark a sharp turn for Trump, who has often expressed conciliatory tone toward Putin in the past.

Frustration after failed calls with Putin Trump had spoken to Putin twice in recent weeks, including in early July, but the conversations failed to produce any meaningful progress toward ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The renewed attacks on Kyiv — including increased drone strikes — came shortly after the Pentagon temporarily froze certain weapons shipments, including Patriot missile systems.

Trump: “We’re sending defensive weapons” Despite the freeze, Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he had approved the delivery of defensive military aid to Ukraine.

“We wanted to put defensive weapons [in Ukraine] because Putin is not — he’s not treating human beings right. He’s killing too many people. So we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine and I have approved that,” Trump said at the Cabinet meeting, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was also present.

When asked who ordered the pause in weapons shipments last week, Trump responded bluntly: “I don’t know. Why don’t you tell me?”

Considers Senate GOP sanctions push Trump also indicated that he was considering a proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham and other Congressional Republicans to impose stricter sanctions on Russia in response to the escalating violence.