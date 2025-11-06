‘We get kidnapping, death threats’: Erika Kirk makes shocking revelation weeks after Charlie was shot and killed

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, revealed in an interview with Fox News that she, her husband, and their children had long been the targets of death and kidnapping threats.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while attending an event at Utah Valley University and later succumbed to his injuries. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Charlie and Erika were married in May 2021 and remained together until his death in September. The couple shared two children, a daughter born in 2022 and a son born in 2024.

Erika Kirk said that even before Charlie Kirk's murder, she and her husband were familiarised with receiving disturbing online threats. In an interview, she said, “We get kidnapping threats, we always have. We get death threats, we always have.”

She further recalled suggesting that Charlie wear a protective vest before his college tour appearances. “I used to say, ‘Charlie, have you ever thought about wearing a vest?’” she remembered. Charlie would acknowledge her concern, telling her he'd looked into it, but would add, “If they're going to get me, they're going to get me.”

According to Erika, “He (Charlie) wasn't afraid. It wouldn't have mattered.”

Erika Kirk further said that she has never watched footage of her husband's assassination and does not intend to watch it in the future, and said that she does not want her children ever to see it either.

“I never saw the video; I never will see it,” she said. "I never want to see it. There are certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee. There are certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever. I don't want my husband's public assassination to be something I ever see. I don't want my kids to ever see that," Erika added.

The night before Charlie Kirk's assassination, Erika and their daughter slept in their bed, while Charlie stayed in their daughter's bedroom to ensure he got a "good night's sleep" before his speaking engagement.

Earlier, on September 1, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, Erika Kirk said that she had forgiven Tyler Robinson, the man suspected of killing her husband.

“I forgive him,” she said. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do.”

“The answer to hate is not hate,” Erika declared, adding that the Gospel teaches people to ‘love’ one's enemies, and those who ‘persecute us’.

Erika Kirk's rings Meanwhile, Erika Kirk's rings quickly drew attention, and observers quickly noticed that she was wearing a ring engraved with the letter “G.”

Almost immediately, social media users began speculating about its meaning. Posts on X linked the letter to Freemasonry.

“Why is there a Mason G on her ring?” one user asked. Another wrote, “I don’t like to dive too far into conspiracies, but something is definitely off.” A user added, “The G is the symbol for the Masons! They’re telling us without telling us…”

For context, Freemasonry is one of the world's oldest fraternal organisations, known for its rituals, symbolism, and aura of secrecy. The letter “G” has a prominent place in Masonic tradition. According to Illinois Freemasonry, it traces its origins to the Hebrew letter Gimmel and is said to represent Geometry, God, or the Great Architect.

The symbol is often depicted alongside the iconic square and compasses seen on Masonic aprons and lodge emblems.

Despite the online speculation, there is no verified connection between Erika Kirk and Freemasonry. Jewellery analysts and platforms such as Grok AI have pointed out that rings featuring the letter “G” are widely available, ranging from designer pieces to affordable options sold on platforms like Etsy.

Trump awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom Earlier, on October 15, US President Donald Trump awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, posthumously to Charlie Kirk.

According to a report by AP, Erika Kirk said her husband might one day have run for president, "but not out of ambition. He would only have done it if that was something that he believed that his country needed from his servant’s heart.”

Erika Kirk said God began a “mighty work” through her husband, and she intends to see it through. She finished her remarks by saying Charlie’s story reminds us that “to live free is the greatest gift but to die free is the greatest victory.”

Who is Erika Kirk? Erika Kirk is a former Miss Arizona USA and collegiate basketball player who is currently pursuing a doctorate in Biblical Studies at Liberty University, as stated on her website.

She is the founder of Proclaim, a faith-based clothing line, and the host of the “Midweek Rise Up” podcast. In addition, she has established two nonprofit organisations.

Erika has also been a frequent presence alongside her husband, Charlie Kirk, at speaking engagements and public events.

(With inputs from agencies)