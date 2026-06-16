'We had a difficult discussion': Macron's remark to Zelensky before Trump meeting caught on hot mic

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that he had a "difficult" discussion with US President Donald Trump ahead of a key session on Ukraine at the G7 summit, offering a rare public glimpse into the diplomatic dynamics unfolding among Western leaders.

The remark came during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was picked up on a hot mic as the two leaders walked through the grounds of the Hotel Royal, where world leaders had gathered for the summit.

Macron Reveals Tense Exchange With Trump Before joining a group discussion focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Macron informed Zelensky that his talks with Trump the previous evening had not been easy.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Macron say about his discussion with Trump before the G7 summit? ⌵ Macron described his conversation with Trump as 'difficult,' highlighting the tension between the two leaders regarding various issues, including the war in Ukraine. 2 Why is the conversation between Macron and Zelensky significant? ⌵ The conversation, captured by a hot mic, reveals behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to engage Trump more effectively in support of Ukraine during the G7 summit. 3 How did Macron facilitate a meeting between Trump and Zelensky? ⌵ During their walk, Macron asked Zelensky about his planned meeting with Trump and offered to arrange it after Zelensky mentioned he had not yet secured a face-to-face discussion. 4 Should European leaders expect strong support from Trump for Ukraine? ⌵ European leaders are advocating for increased American support for Ukraine, suggesting that Trump's approach remains unpredictable amid ongoing tensions with several European countries. 5 What were Zelensky's priorities discussed at the G7 summit? ⌵ Zelensky outlined Kyiv's immediate priorities, including securing more air defense missiles, a winter support package, and pressing for increased pressure on Russia.

“Yesterday we had a difficult discussion with President Trump,” Macron told the Ukrainian leader.

The comment reflected broader tensions that have emerged between Trump and several European leaders over a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine, the conflict involving Iran, Trump's remarks about Zelensky and Kyiv, and his proposals regarding Greenland.

A European official described Trump's approach during the summit in characteristically mixed terms.

“Trump is being his usual self,” a European official told NBC News of the president’s mood at the summit. “Nice sometimes and not so nice sometimes.”

Hot-Mic Conversation Reveals Diplomatic Efforts As Macron and Zelensky walked together before the summit session, their conversation shed light on behind-the-scenes efforts to secure greater engagement from the US president.

Speaking in English, Macron encouraged Zelensky to remain longer at the gathering of world leaders. Zelensky, however, indicated that he was expected in Brussels later in the week.

During the exchange, Macron asked whether Zelensky had managed to arrange a face-to-face meeting with Trump.

The Ukrainian president replied that he had not. Zelensky said he had requested a meeting during a phone call with Trump on Sunday, when he contacted the US president to wish him a happy 80th birthday.

“OK, I will arrange that,” Macron answered.

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Trump Confirms Meeting With Zelensky Macron's intervention appeared to produce results.

Later, Trump confirmed that he would be meeting Zelensky during the summit.

“I’m meeting him later on today,” Trump told reporters.

The US president arrived approximately 50 minutes late to Tuesday's group meeting on Ukraine and initially did not engage directly with Zelensky, who was warmly welcomed by other G7 leaders.

However, by the conclusion of the session, Trump and Zelensky were seen speaking privately for several minutes. Zelensky later shared photographs on social media showing the two leaders seated opposite each other in conversation.

European Leaders Push For More Support According to officials, European leaders used the meeting to argue that Russian President Vladimir Putin now faces a weaker strategic position in the war and urged Trump to increase American support for Ukraine.

Following the discussions, Zelensky outlined what he described as Kyiv's immediate priorities.

“Priorities are clear: more air defense missiles along with licenses to produce them, winter support package, and cranking up pressure on Russia,” Zelensky wrote on X. “Importantly, the U.S. is ready to provide backstop across these lines of effort.”

The Ukrainian leader's comments suggested optimism about continued Western support as the conflict continues.

Proposal For Trump-Putin-Zelensky Talks The possibility of a broader diplomatic initiative also emerged during discussions between Trump and Zelensky.

According to Zelensky, the two leaders discussed the prospect of a trilateral meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Yesterday, we discussed with President Trump that such a meeting could be organized in the US, in a format where Putin would find it much harder to refuse,” Zelensky said in a video posted on X before travelling to France. “We will see what comes of it. If Russia refuses this chance as well, additional pressure will be needed.”

The proposal is among several diplomatic options being explored as international leaders search for ways to end the conflict.

Summit Overshadowed By Fresh Russian Attacks The discussions took place against the backdrop of renewed Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Ahead of the start of the G7 summit, Russia launched dozens of missiles targeting some of Ukraine's largest cities. According to reports, the barrage killed at least 11 people.

The attacks underscored the urgency of the conversations taking place among world leaders as Ukraine continues to seek military, financial and diplomatic support from its allies.