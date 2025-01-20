With Donald Trump sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States of America, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday congratulated him and said the both the countries have a chance to work together again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Trudeau wrote, "Canada and the United States have the most successful economic partnership in the world. We have a chance to work together again – to create more jobs and prosperity in both our countries."

Donald Trump was administered the oath by Chief Justice John Roberts, while Vance took oath by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated President Trump, stating that he looked forward to working with him.

"Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" posted Narendra Modi.

What did Trump say in his oath for office? At his oath taking ceremony, US President Donald Trump said, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Donald Trump vowed to put America first in his first speech as US President. The golden age of America, he assured, begins now.

Among others, newly appointed US President Donald Trump assured that his top priority was to create a 'proud, prosperous and free nation'.

US President Donald Trump hailed his inauguration as ‘liberation day’.

"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom," Trump said.

"From this moment on, America's decline is over."

Trump marked the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., saying in his speech that his administration will “strive together to make his dream a reality."

“We will make his dream come true," Trump vowed of the Rev. King.

He also mentioned illegal immigration in his speech. He said, "All illegal entry will immediately be halted. and we will begin the process of returning millions of aliens from whence they came…I will end the practice of catch and release…and I will send troops to the southern border. We will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations under the orders that I sign today. "