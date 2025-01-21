The US is planning to leave the World Health Organization — with President Donald Trump accusing it of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises. The assertion has since prompted a lengthy rebuttal from the global health agency. The WHO said that it regretted the decision from its top donor country and urged a ‘reconsideration’.

"The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization…We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe," the organisation wrote on X.

WHO urges Trump to 'reconsider' The health agency also reiterated its “crucial” role in protecting health and security across the world — including the US — in various ways. It said that WHO had implemented ‘the largest set of reforms in its history’ over the past seven years with the participation of the US and other member states.

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board. For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats,” it added.

‘Inappropriate political influence’ US President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that the WHO had failed to act independently from the "inappropriate political influence of member states". He also claimed that the global health agency required "unfairly onerous payments" from the US that were disproportionate to the sums provided by other, larger, countries — such as China.

Donald Trump announces US Exit from WHO The move sets a 12-month notice period for the US to leave the United Nations health agency and stop all financial contributions to its work. The United States is by far the WHO's biggest financial backer — contributing around 18% of its overall funding. The agency's most recent two-year budget (for 2024-2025) was $6.8 billion.

