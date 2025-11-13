‘We live in a fascist state’: Mid-air incident forced diversion of Greg Stanton’s flight ahead of critical shutdown vote

A plane carrying four members of Congress to Washington, D.C., for a vote on ending the government shutdown was forced to divert after a “disruptive passenger” caused a disturbance, reportedly shouting, “We live in a fascist state.”

According to a report by the New York Post, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) wrote on X Tuesday that the American Airlines flight, which also included Arizona Republicans Eli Crane, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar, made an emergency landing in Kansas City after the incident.

Also Read | Trump trolls Obama with meme as 2016 Russia probe comes under new scrutiny

According to FlightAware, the plane had been airborne for roughly two hours and 41 minutes after departing from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before safely landing at Kansas City International Airport around 6:15 p.m.

Watch the video here:

What happened on the flight? A video shared by another passenger after the emergency landing shows Kansas City police officers boarding the Airbus A320 and escorting an unidentified woman off the plane, the report stated.

As she was being removed, the woman could be heard saying, “We live in a fascist state.”

About an hour after the diversion, the flight departed from Kansas City and landed safely at Reagan National Airport at 9:01 p.m. Rep. Greg Stanton later thanked the Kansas City Police Department for handling the situation “professionally and without incident.”

Although it remains unclear what specific behaviour led to the emergency landing, American Airlines confirmed that it was prompted by “a disruptive customer.”

In a statement to KSHB 41, the airline said,“On Nov. 11, American Airlines flight 1218, with service from Phoenix (PHX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA), diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to a disruptive customer.

Law enforcement met the flight and removed the customer, and the flight later re-departed for DCA, where it landed normally. We thank our customers for their patience and our crew members for their professionalism.”

The U.S. Congress on Wednesday (local time) passed a federal funding package to reopen the government after a record 43-day shutdown, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for approval.

According to the White House, Trump will sign the funding measure on camera from the Oval Office.

CNN reported that the legislation brings an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, following weeks of intense political gridlock over an Obamacare-related program opposed by Republicans.