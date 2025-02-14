“We missed you, we missed you a lot,” said US President Donald Trump as he embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a warn hug as the latter arrived at the White House in Washington. Donald Trump welcomed PM Modi at the West Wing lobby in the White House.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States since President Donald Trump's inauguration of the second presidential term in January. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had attended Donald Trump's presidential inauguration as PM Modi's Special Envoy.

Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, too, arrived at the White House soon after PM Modi's arrival.

Donald Trump hugs PM Modi: Watch video

White House Deputy Chief of Staff shared a picture of PM Modi and Trump on X that stated, “Behind Scenes in the West Wing lobby -- @POTUS Trump welcomes Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India to the @WhiteHouse.”

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival, Indian flags were being put up at the White House.

Meeting Donald Trump at the White House, PM Modi told the US President that he was delighted to see him back for a second term. He also expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the “same bond, trust and excitement”.

“I am delighted to see you back in the White House I congratulate you on behalf of 140 crore people of India...people of India gave me an opportunity to serve as PM for the third time. In this term, I have the opportunity to work with President Trump once again for the next four years, and it is a great pleasure. I can say from my past experience of working with you in your first term, we will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the same bond, same trust and the same excitement,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance.