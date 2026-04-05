‘We sent guns to the protesters…Kurds took them’: Trump’s explosive claim; alleges Iran ‘slaughtered’ 45,000 protesters

In a striking claim, President Donald Trump said the US had attempted to arm anti-government protesters in Iran earlier this year.

“We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them… And I think the Kurds took the guns,” Trump told Fox News.

There has been no independent confirmation of this claim.

Trump also alleged that the Iranian government “slaughtered” 45,000 people during recent anti-regime protests.

However, no official figures have been released by Iran, with estimates from activists and reports varying widely.

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Kurdish cautious despite willingness to fight Kurdish rebel groups based in northern Iraq earlier indicated they are prepared to confront Iranian forces if necessary.

Senior commander Roken Nerada of the Kurdistan Free Life Party said: “If there is an attack on the Kurdish people… we are ready to resist as we always have.”

However, he added that achieving their goals without external support remains preferable.

US stance on Kurdish involvement shifts Trump initially signalled openness to a Kurdish offensive but later appeared to step back.

“We’re not looking to the Kurds going in. We don’t want to make the war any more complex than it already is,” he said.

Regional tensions and threats expand Iran has warned it would target facilities in Iraq’s Kurdistan region if Kurdish militants launch attacks from across the border.

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Kurdish groups, long designated as terrorist organisations by Tehran, have largely refrained from armed activity in recent years due to political pressure.

Trump says Iran deal possible by Monday, issues fresh threat

“Good chance” of deal within hours Trump said a deal with Iran could be reached as early as Monday, expressing optimism that negotiations are progressing, according to the news outlet..

“I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now,” Trump said.

“Blowing everything up” warning if talks fail Despite the optimism, Trump issued a stark warning if negotiations collapse.

“If they don’t make a deal and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” he said in the interview.

The remarks come shortly after Trump threatened on social media to target Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Escalation rhetoric intensifies Trump’s comments mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric, including an earlier post warning Iran to “open the Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell.”

He also suggested Monday could be “Bridge Day,” signalling potential strikes on key infrastructure.

Diplomacy vs escalation With negotiations ongoing and threats escalating simultaneously, attention is now on whether a last-minute deal can prevent further military action.

Trump’s dual messaging—optimism on talks alongside threats of sweeping strikes—underscores the fragile and volatile state of the crisis.