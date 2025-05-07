‘We want to make our own cars’: Donald Trump’s message to Canada PM Mark Carney — 8 key takeaways

In their first in-person meeting since Mark Carney became Canadian Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump hosted him at the White House on Tuesday (May 6). While the meeting was marked by diplomatic courtesies and mutual praise, stark disagreements emerged on trade, sovereignty, and future relations.

Here are the key takeaways from the high-stakes Oval Office exchange:

1.Trump dismisses tariff relief: “No” US President Donald Trump flatly rejected the possibility of lifting tariffs on Canadian imports during a high-profile Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.

Asked if Carney could say anything to persuade him to end tariffs on Canadian goods, Trump gave a one-word answer: “No.”

2. “We don’t want cars from Canada” Though Trump described the meeting as “a very friendly conversation,” his comments made clear that trade friction remains a sticking point.

“We don’t really want cars from Canada,” Trump said. “We don’t want steel from Canada because we’re making our own steel.”

The remarks reinforce Trump’s long-standing protectionist stance and signal a tough road ahead for any trade flexibility with America’s northern neighbor.

3. USMCA a “good deal,” but Canada wants more Trump praised the USMCA trade agreement — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that replaced NAFTA — as “a good deal for everybody.”

Carney, however, suggested that the deal might only be a starting point for further talks.

“It’s a basis for a broader negotiation,” Carney said. “Some things about it are going to have to change.”

“It’s a great honor to have the Canadian leader at the White House,” Trump said, praising Carney’s recent election win. “He won a very big election.”

4. Trump takes credit for Carney’s win During brief remarks to reporters, Trump credited himself with playing a role in Carney’s political success.

“I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him,” Trump said. “His party was losing a lot, and he ended up winning. So I really want to congratulate him, probably one of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics, maybe even greater than mine.”

5. Carney responds: ‘Transformational President’ In response, Carney described Trump as a “transformational president” and said he shared a similar vision for Canada’s direction.

“I’ve been elected in order to transform Canada with a similar focus—on the economy and securing borders,” Carney said. “The history of Canada and the US is [that] we’re stronger when we work together.”

6. ‘Friendship’ as Trump’s only concession When asked by a reporter what concession he would offer in talks with Canada, Trump replied, “Friendship.”

Challenged that friendship wasn’t exactly a concession, Trump clarified, “I just would be friends with Canada, regardless of anything. We’re going to be friends with Canada. Canada is a very special place to me.”

7. Trump floats 51st State idea — again, Carney pushes back Reviving a provocative notion, Trump suggested Canada could become the 51st US state, calling it “a wonderful marriage” and downplaying the legitimacy of the US-Canada border as an “artificial line.”

Carney firmly rejected any notion of annexation, declaring, “It’s not for sale, won’t be for sale ever,” and reaffirmed Canadian sovereignty as non-negotiable.

8. Alignment on Ukraine, some common ground Trump said he and Carney have “a lot of things in common” but acknowledged there are “some tough points to go over.” One of those, he confirmed, is the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Carney wants it ended as quickly as I do,” Trump noted, signaling potential alignment on foreign policy goals.

Also Read | Israel is heading for a full occupation of Gaza—and all the risk it entails