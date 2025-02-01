United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon take a “significant” step towards ending the grinding war with Ukraine, said Trump on Friday. He also added that the US has already had “very serious” discussions with Russia about its war in Ukraine.

Ever since Donald Trump took over as the US President on January 20, he has been pushing to put an end to Russia-Ukraine war.

‘We will do something that will be significant’ “We will be speaking, and I think will perhaps do something that’ll be significant,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office, reporte Associated Press . “We want to end that war. That war would have not started if I was president.”

During the press conference, Donald Trump was apprehensive to provide further details about US-Russia negotiations to end war in Ukraine. He didn't specify whether he has already spoken directly with Vladimir Putin or not, reported AP.

Donald Trump and Vladimit Putin friendship Donald Trump has been a major critic of Russia-Ukraine war and the US's role in it. Earlier he had said that he wouldn't have let the conflict to start if he had been in office, a claim which has found support from Vladimir Putin. The Russian President has also praised Donald Trump in many interviews.

“We always had a business-like, pragmatic but also trusting relationship with the current U.S. president,” AP quoted Putin as saying in an interview. “I couldn’t disagree with him that if he had been president, if they hadn’t stolen victory from him in 2020, the crisis that emerged in Ukraine in 2022 could have been avoided,”he said during the interview.

Donald Trump's close ties with Vladimir Putin raised eyebrows first in 2016 when there were allegations of Russia's interference in the US Presidential elections. There were reports which claimed that Russia's interference in the election favoured Trump.