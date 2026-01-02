‘We will govern expansively and audaciously’: Zohran Mamdani vows bold action as NYC’s mayor

Zohran Mamdani assumed office as mayor of New York City on Thursday (January 1), pledging to wield government power boldly to ease the cost-of-living crisis facing millions of working-class residents.

A Democrat and democratic socialist, Mamdani took office just after midnight at a decommissioned subway station beneath City Hall, placing his hand on a Quran as he was sworn in — making history as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

Midnight oath and public inauguration After briefly working from his new office overnight, Mamdani returned to City Hall around midday for a larger public inauguration, where US Sen. Bernie Sanders administered the oath a second time.

“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously,” Mamdani told the crowd. “We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try.”

He added: “No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers' lives.”

Focus on affordability and working class Mamdani’s speech leaned heavily on the theme that powered his election victory — affordability.

Referencing steel-toed workers, halal cart vendors and restaurant cooks, he said: “I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed ‘radical.’”

Sanders echoed that sentiment, dismissing criticism of Mamdani’s agenda. “In the richest country in the history of the world, making sure people can live in affordable housing is not radical,” Sanders said. “It is the right and decent thing to do.”

Immediate action at City Hall Mamdani moved quickly after the ceremony, revoking several executive orders issued by the previous administration following the September 2024 indictment of former Mayor Eric Adams — charges that were later dismissed.

He later visited a Brooklyn apartment building to announce the revival of a city office dedicated to tenant protection and the creation of two housing-focused task forces.

Policy promises: child care, buses, rent freeze Mamdani promised free child care, free bus rides, a rent freeze for about one million households, and a pilot program for city-run grocery stores.

“A moment like this comes rarely,” he said. “Too often, moments of great possibility have been surrendered to small imagination and smaller ambition.”

Youngest mayor, historic firsts At 34, Mamdani is the youngest mayor New York City has seen in generations. He is also the city’s first mayor of South Asian descent and the first born in Africa.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York at age seven and became a US citizen in 2018. He previously served as a state Assembly member from Queens.

Governing challenges ahead While inheriting a city showing signs of post-pandemic recovery — with crime down, tourism rebounding and unemployment back to pre-COVID levels — Mamdani faces deep anxiety over rising rents and prices.

“They want to know if the left can govern,” Mamdani said. “They want to know if it is right to hope again.”

“I want him to do a great job and will help him do a great job,” Trump said.

Still, clashes are expected over immigration and federal enforcement policies, with several speakers at the inauguration criticizing deportation efforts.

Support and skepticism US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised voters for choosing “courage over fear,” while Mamdani continues to face skepticism from some Jewish groups over his criticism of Israel’s government.