The Senate on Thursday confirmed Kash Patel, an Indian-origin FBI director. The nomination received 51 votes in favour and 49 votes against his confirmation.

Kash Patel took his account on X and said, "The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today."

He added, “My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI.”

Kash further warned saying, “Working alongside the dedicated men and And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.”

On Thursday, Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, announced that U.S. President Donald Trump had officially signed the commission confirming Kash Patel as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The signing took place in a ceremony at the Oval Office.

The White House praised Patel's confirmation, calling it a significant step in advancing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law. They emphasized that the FBI would now refocus on its core mission of delivering justice fairly and without bias.

Patel thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and emphasised his commitment to restoring public trust in the FBI.

While the nomination faced opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Patel received backing from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees, according to NBC News.