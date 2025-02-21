Kash Patel’s first warning as FBI chief: ‘We will hunt you down’

Kash Patel has been confirmed as the ninth Director of the FBI, vowing to restore trust in the agency and ensure justice is delivered fairly. He warned those who threaten Americans, stating that they will be pursued globally.

Updated21 Feb 2025, 07:26 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be director of the FBI, departs after testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Kash Patel, an Indian-origin FBI director. The nomination received 51 votes in favour and 49 votes against his confirmation.

Kash Patel took his account on X and said, "The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today."

He added, “My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI.”

Kash further warned saying, “Working alongside the dedicated men and And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.”

On Thursday, Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, announced that U.S. President Donald Trump had officially signed the commission confirming Kash Patel as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The signing took place in a ceremony at the Oval Office.

The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today.

The White House praised Patel's confirmation, calling it a significant step in advancing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law. They emphasized that the FBI would now refocus on its core mission of delivering justice fairly and without bias.

We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.

Patel thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and emphasised his commitment to restoring public trust in the FBI.

While the nomination faced opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Patel received backing from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees, according to NBC News.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Kash Patel emphasizes the need for rebuilding trust in the FBI.
  • Patel’s confirmation aims to refocus the FBI on its core mission of justice.
  • The new director’s strong stance against threats reflects a proactive approach to national security.
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 07:26 AM IST
