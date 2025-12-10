Weather update: Parts of US may experience ‘some of the coldest’ temperatures — ‘like a wrecking ball’

Meteorologists warned that "some of the coldest" temperatures across the entire globe will cover the central and eastern US over the weekend.

Weather Trader meteorologist Ryan Maue said the planet's most extreme cold air will be barreling into the central and eastern United States this coming weekend "like a wrecking ball."

"…temperature anomaly" coming in like a "wrecking ball" --> textbook "Polar Vortex" mega-dump of western Canadian cold pool," the post read.

In a post on X on December 9, Maue called it a "textbook 'Polar Vortex' mega-dump of western Canadian cold."

Meanwhile, climatologist Judah Cohen, a research scientist at MIT, said in an email to USA TODAY, "Some of the coldest, if not the coldest, temperatures across the entire globe will cover the central and eastern US over the weekend and into early next week."

"It also seems that the most expansive and continuous area of below normal temperatures across the globe will extend from Alaska to the eastern US this upcoming week," he was quoted as saying.

It was, however, reported that this cold blast could be relatively short-lived.

Forecasts expect a return to more typical wintry temperatures by later in the month and into the new year as the polar vortex retreats back to the north – and La Niña returns to prominence, the USA Today reported.

How cold is it expected to get? As per the report, in Chicago, wind chills could "make a run at 20 below at some point this coming weekend," the National Weather Service said. Even colder wind chills approaching 45 below are possible in the Dakotas.