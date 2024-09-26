‘Welcome to Washington,’ Joe Biden tells world leaders in New York; US President’s ‘gaffe’ goes viral | Video

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Welcome to Washington,” US President Joe Biden said at the Inter-Continental New York Barclay hotel on Wednesday.

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.
US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.(Bloomberg)

A video highlighting another "gaffe" by US President Joe Biden went viral on Wednesday. Reports claimed that Biden told world leaders "Welcome to Washington" while delivering a speech in Manhattan, New York.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. Welcome to Washington,” Biden, 81, said at the Inter-Continental New York Barclay hotel on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering of Western leaders, Biden reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and said, “Fellow leaders, friends, for 944 days [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has waged his vicious onslaught against Ukraine."

“Ukraine people have stood unwavering, unbroken and unbowed. Today, we are launching a joint declaration of support for Ukraine recovery and reconstruction to make it clear we stand with Ukraine,” Biden said at the event which was timed to coincide with the annual meeting of the United National General Assembly in New York.

 

Also Read | How Ukraine’s new tech foils Russian aerial attacks

Biden spoke ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Wednesday gathering, New York Post reported. The US on Wednesday announced a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $375 million, including ammunition for rocket systems and artillery, as well as armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read | PM Modi, Joe Biden hold ’fruitful’ talks: Top 10 points

Speaking from the UN rostrum in a black polo jacket, Zelenskyy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does seem to be planning attacks on our nuclear power plants and the infrastructure, aiming to disconnect the plants from the power grid."

Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, where he briefed Biden on the current situation on the frontlines and raised the Plan of Victory.

During their meeting, Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude for the US's support in Ukraine's defence efforts.

Also Read | Taiwan looks for ways to defend itself as US weapons supply hit by Gaza, Ukraine

"I met with President Biden @POTUS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and expressed my gratitude for the unwavering U.S. support, which is saving lives and helping Ukraine defend its independence. I told President Biden about the situation on the frontlines and raised the Plan of Victory. We agreed to discuss it in detail during negotiations in Washington tomorrow," posted Zelenskyy on X.

Ukraine has been pushing the United States and its allies to ease restrictions on weapons that can strike deeper into Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘Welcome to Washington,’ Joe Biden tells world leaders in New York; US President’s ‘gaffe’ goes viral | Video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.95
    09:41 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    -0.65 (-0.4%)

    Vedanta

    478.20
    09:41 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    -1.4 (-0.29%)

    NTPC

    432.70
    09:41 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    -3.6 (-0.83%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India

    358.25
    09:41 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    -5.55 (-1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Prism Johnson

    232.95
    09:34 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    20.25 (9.52%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare

    1,479.20
    09:34 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    97.2 (7.03%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    387.00
    09:34 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    16.85 (4.55%)

    Easy Trip Planners

    35.67
    09:34 AM | 26 SEP 2024
    1.37 (3.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.000.00
      Chennai
      76,391.000.00
      Delhi
      76,543.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.