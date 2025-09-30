'We'll probably have a shutdown': Trump on US government closure, says Democrats ‘taking risk’

United States President Donald Trump on September 30 stated the US will “probably have a shutdown”, which will be 15th since 1981. He added that his administration could make irreversible changes in such a situation, Reuters reported.

Trump said Democrats were "taking a risk" in their shutdown negotiations and mentioned that the Trump administration has the ability to reduce the benefits it provides. As per AFP, he informed reporters at Oval office that “nothing is inevitable but I would say it's probably likely”.

The government is set to shut down at 12:01 am on Wednesday unless the Senate approves a House-passed measure to temporarily extend federal funding for seven weeks, giving lawmakers more time to finalise the annual spending bills. Senate Democrats have stated they won’t support the measure unless Republicans agree to include a renewal of expiring health care benefits and address other concerns. Meanwhile, Trump and Republican leaders refuse to negotiate, insisting the bill is a straightforward, “clean” proposal that shouldn’t be controversial.