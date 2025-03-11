Wendy Williams, American former presenter and media personality, was taken away by ambulance from her New York assisted living facility on Monday after police were called for a wellness check. The incident unfolded when the former talk show host tossed a handwritten note out of her fifth-story window that simply read: “Help! Wendy!!”

According to police sources, as cited by the New York Post, the call was received at around 11:15 a.m., prompting authorities to intervene.

A distressed plea Wendy Williams, has reportedly been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, has been living in the facility’s memory ward as she fights to end her court-ordered guardianship.

Eyewitnesses reported, as per The Post, that shortly after sending the distress note, she was seen at the window, waving her arms and speaking on the phone. Soon after, she was silently escorted out of the facility by a handful of police officers and loaded into an ambulance.

A glimmer of hope for a TV return The incident comes at a time when Williams was preparing to make her first daytime TV appearance in years. As per The Post, she is slated to appear on ABC’s The View this Friday—marking her return to the screen after taking a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show four years ago.

Former co-executive producer Suzanne Bass shared the exciting news on Instagram, captioning a video of her phone conversation with Williams: “Prepping a very special friend for her appearance @theviewabc to air this Friday. #freewendy”

Guardianship battle and health claims Williams has long been embroiled in a legal battle to end her guardianship, which has been in place since 2022. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has previously described her as “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated” due to her dementia. However, Williams has maintained that she is mentally sound. In a recent TMZ phone interview, she claimed she was being held in a “prison” and denied being allowed to go outside of her own free will.

In a potential breakthrough, Morrissey informed a judge last month that she would consider a new medical evaluation, offering a small victory for Williams in her ongoing fight.

