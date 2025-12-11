Wenne Davis, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star, dies at 60 after being struck by car on New York street

Actress Wenne Alton Davis, renowned for her role in Amazon Prime TV series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”," died on 8 December at the age of 60 following a road accident. According to USA Toda report, she was struck by a car in New York

The New York Police Department were alerted about a vehicle collision which took place around 8:45 PM on Monday. "A woman struck and killed by a car in Midtown earlier this week has been identified as actress Wenne Alton Davis, CBS News quoted the NY police as saying.

Wenne Davis was walking at the intersection of West 53rd Street and Broadway when the mishap occurred. NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad led the investigation into the case which discovered that a 61-year-old man was driving the black 2023 Cadillac XT6 that hit Wenne Davis. The driver was manoeuvring his car left and was heading west when he collided with Wenne Davis at the crosswalk.

In the accident, the New Amsterdam actress "sustained severe trauma to the head and body" and was rushed to Mount Sinai hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Although no arrests have been made yet, but investigation into the case is ongoing.

Davis' other notable works include “Shame,” "Girls5Eva," "Blindspot" and “American Odyssey.”

‘Felt like she was saying goodbye,’ says Davis' neighbor Edward Reynoso, Davis' neighbor, who got close to the actress after she moved to the building five years ago with her cat, Roxie, said he shared a heartfelt moment before she died. Wenne Davis had told Reynoso, ‘I love you, I appreciate you.' “It was so weird to me, because I felt like she was saying goodbye,” Daily News quoted Edward Reynoso as saying. He added, “Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me.”

Elaborating on close their bond, he said, “We got close because we always used to run into each other in the hallway,” The US Sun reported. “She was very driven, compassionate, giving. I will miss her smile, laugh, and joie de vivre,” Edward Reynoso said.

